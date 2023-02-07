BJP’s Marathi-speaking candidates win Mayor, Dy Mayor posts unopposed in Belagavi civic body polls

The BJP’s move to field Marathi-speaking candidates for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the Belagavi Municipal Corporation (BCC) worked in favour of the party after both the candidates were declared elected unopposed Monday.

According to sources, the BJP’s move to field Marathi-speaking candidates was a well-thought plan ahead of the Assembly election in Karnataka. The party is looking to consolidate the votes of the Marathi-speaking population.

While BJP's win is being considered as a positive step to consolidate Marathi-speaking voters, local activists say that it is a setback for the linguistic and border disputes that have been going on since independence. (Express)

Shobha Mayappa Somanache, the BJP corporator of ward 57, was declared elected unopposed as the mayor of the BCC while Reshma Patil, the BJP corporator of ward 33, was elected as the deputy mayor.

This is the first time the BJP managed to win the BCC election single-handedly. Despite the BCC elections being held in September 2021, the formation of the house was delayed due to reservation-related issues.

Out of the 58 wards, the BJP had won 35 seats, Congress-10, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti-4, Independent candidates-8. A lone seat was won by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

On Monday, Congress staged a walkout once the election process began. The elections, which were fought majorly on linguistic lines, were for the first time fought under party banners.

As Shobha was the only person to file nominations for the post of mayor, she was elected unopposed. The Mayor’s position was reserved for women in the general category while for the deputy mayor’s post, the OBC ‘B’ category is reserved for women.

Meanwhile, for the post of the deputy mayor, apart from Patil, Vaisali Siddharth Bhatkande of the MES has filed a nomination. Patil won 42 votes whereas, Bhatkande got only four.

Interestingly, Shobha was not the BJP’s initial pick. However, according to sources, the MLAs wanted a Marathi-speaking candidate and two MLAs — Belagavi north MLA Anil S Benake and Belagavi south MLA Abhay Patil — played a crucial role.

A source said, “Among 35 seats won by the BJP, 15 are women and nine are Kannada-speaking corporators. However, the MLAs preferred to go ahead with Marathi candidates as the Assembly election is nearing. There are about 60 per cent Marathi-speaking voters in Belagavi south and 36 per cent in the Belagavi north.”

While Shobha and Patil’s election is being considered as a positive step to consolidate Marathi-speaking voters, local activists say that it is a setback for the linguistic and border disputes that have been going on since independence.

In November and December last year, the Karnataka-Maharashtra border controversy erupted once again after Maharashtra leaders demanded five cities and 865 villages in its territory. The Karnataka government then passed a resolution stating that the regions were a part of Karnataka and not even an inch of land would be given.