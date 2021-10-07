scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 07, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

BJP announces fielding Shivaraj Sajjanar, Ramesh Bhusanur in Assembly by-elections

By: PTI | Bengaluru |
October 7, 2021 12:08:22 pm
The BJP said in a statement that the BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in charge Arun Singh communicated that Sajjanar and Bhusanur will be fielded in the by-polls. (Representational)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced fielding Shivaraj Sajjanar from Hanagal and Ramesh Bhusanur from Sindagi Assembly constituencies respectively for the by-polls to the two segments on October 30.

The BJP said in a statement that the BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in charge Arun Singh communicated that Sajjanar and Bhusanur will be fielded in the by-polls.

Fielding Sajjanar has come as a surprise as there were strong rumours that the party would give ticket to former Hanagal MLA late C M Udasi’s daughter-in-law Revathi Udasi.

It was Udasi’s demise in June this year, which had necessitated the bypoll to Hanagal constituency.

Sajjanar is a former BJP MLA from Haveri and a long time close aide of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP sources said.

On the other hand, Ramesh Bhusanur’s candidature was in the offing and it was quite certain that he would get the ticket.

