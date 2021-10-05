BJP adds BSY’s son in Karnataka bypolls team after omitting him from initial list

DAYS AFTER omitting his name from a list of leaders who will be in charge of party electioneering for the October 30 bypoll in Hanagal assembly seat, the BJP on Monday evening added the name of B Y Vijayendra, son of former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, to the list of 13 leaders.

Before Viyayendra’s name was added, Yediyurappa appealed to his followers to refrain from expressing anger against the non-inclusion of his son in the list of people in charge of the bypolls. The list was released by the party on October 1.

Incidentally, Yediyurappa’s younger son was initially an aspirant for the Hanagal ticket but dropped out of contention.

“Some of our karyakarthas (workers) have expressed their anger and anguish about my non-inclusion in the list of in-charge for Sindgi and Hanagal by-elections. My appeal to them: please refrain from making comments that embarrass our party, leaders, or me,” Vijayendra, who is a state BJP vice-president, tweeted on Monday.

The Hanagal bypoll was necessitated by the death of veteran BJP leader C M Udasi – Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s mentor – while the Sindgi bypoll was necessitated by the death of veteran JD(S) leader M C Managuli.

Both the BJP and Congress are yet to announce their candidates for the seats. While the BJP is expected to finalise the names on Wednesday, the state Congress has sent the names of Srinivas Mane and Manohar Tahsildar for Hangal, and Ashok Managuli for Sindgi to the party high command to take the final call.

Sources said at the BJP core committee meeting on Sunday, candidates were shortlisted in the presence of Arun Singh, BJP’s Karnataka in charge.

According to a senior BJP functionary present at the meeting, former MLA Ramesh Bhusanur emerged as a frontrunner for Sindgi, while Revathi Udasi, daughter-in-law of C M Udasi, emerged as the frontrunner for Hanagal.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi said the shortlisted names for the two constituencies have been sent to the party central leadership.

While Hanagal is in Chief Minister Bommai’s home district Haveri in north Karnataka, Sindgi is in Bijapur region.

The bypolls are being seen as the first major test for Bommai since he became the Chief Minister in July, replacing Yediyurappa.

Bommai has expressed confidence of the BJP winning both seats. “Hanagal has been our constituency whereas Sindgi is a JD(S) fort, but take it from me, we are 100 per cent sure of winning both seats,” he said.

The JD(S) has announced Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi and Niyaz Shaikh as its candidates from Sindgi and Hanagal, respectively.