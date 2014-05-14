BJP accuses state govt of pulling back many schemes

The opposition BJP on Tuesday accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of withdrawing several of its proposals without initiating them, including promises to provide free laptops to college students and sanitary napkins for rural women.

Addressing a press conference on the first anniversary of the the Congress government in Karnataka, state BJP president Prahlad Joshi said the Congress had wasted its opportunity to rule the state during its first year in power.

Joshi pointed out that the Congress government had gone silent on promises made through the Governor’s speech of providing free laptops and sanitary napkins in the state. “In the same way you have withdrawn many of your own decisions,” he alleged.

The BJP state president also attacked the government for affecting a hike in the power tariff of the state, hiking the fares on state transport corporation vehicles and not doing enough to manage the drought situation in the state.

Joshi said Congress ministers were not concerned about the lack of drinking water in rural areas and and not paying enough attention to drought relief work. “The state government is completely non-functional, they are just waiting for the Lok Sabha poll results,” he said.

“This government has not taken off. Even before take off, it is likely to come to a complete halt due to technical snags,” Joshi claimed. He asserted that the BJP would win more than 18 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

