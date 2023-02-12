BJP a party of patriots, Congress and JD(S) support Tipu Sultan: Shah

Only a party of patriots like the BJP can keep Karnataka safe and not the Congress and JDS “who are supporters of the the 18th century Muslim king Tipu Sultan”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while addressing a gathering at Puttur in communally polarised Dakshina Kannada, a BJP stronghold, on Saturday.

The event was organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd (Campco), a cooperative of local farmers.

“A vote for JDS is a vote for the Congress. Vote for BJP is a vote for a new strong India,” Shah said, adding that only BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi can keep Karnataka safe.

“Should the Congress and JDS which pay respect to Tipu [Sultan] be given votes? Or should the votes be given to the BJP which respects Rani Abakka (a local queen who fought the Portuguese in the 16th century)?” Shah asked the gathering at Puttur.

“On one side is the BJP, a party of patriots working under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, and on the other side is the corrupt Congress that makes the state of Karnataka an ATM for the Gandhi family. Who should you vote for? The JDS and Congress cannot contribute to the development of Karnataka,” he said.

“The Congress released 1,700 activists of the PFI but Narendra Modi banned the PFI… ended its run forever. The Congress party which strengthens the anti-national forces cannot ever bring development to Karnataka… Narendra Modi worked to end terrorism and naxalism. Does Kashmir belong to us or not? Should Article 370 be withdrawn or not? The Congress and JDS opposed withdrawal of Article 370. They said blood will flow in Kashmir. The Congress should know that this is Modi government… There is no blood and no protests,” he said.