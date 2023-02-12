scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

BJP a party of patriots, Congress and JD(S) support Tipu Sultan: Shah

The event was organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd (Campco), a cooperative of local farmers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Puttur on Saturday. PTI
Listen to this article
BJP a party of patriots, Congress and JD(S) support Tipu Sultan: Shah
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Only a party of patriots like the BJP can keep Karnataka safe and not the Congress and JDS “who are supporters of the the 18th century Muslim king Tipu Sultan”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while addressing a gathering at Puttur in communally polarised Dakshina Kannada, a BJP stronghold, on Saturday.

The event was organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd (Campco), a cooperative of local farmers.

“A vote for JDS is a vote for the Congress. Vote for BJP is a vote for a new strong India,” Shah said, adding that only BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi can keep Karnataka safe.

“Should the Congress and JDS which pay respect to Tipu [Sultan] be given votes? Or should the votes be given to the BJP which respects Rani Abakka (a local queen who fought the Portuguese in the 16th century)?” Shah asked the gathering at Puttur.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
English words from Greek and Roman mythology: How many do you know?
English words from Greek and Roman mythology: How many do you know?
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
Know Your City: Pune restaurant with same menu since 1878 is defying rule...
Know Your City: Pune restaurant with same menu since 1878 is defying rule...

“On one side is the BJP, a party of patriots working under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, and on the other side is the corrupt Congress that makes the state of Karnataka an ATM for the Gandhi family. Who should you vote for? The JDS and Congress cannot contribute to the development of Karnataka,” he said.

More from Bangalore

“The Congress released 1,700 activists of the PFI but Narendra Modi banned the PFI… ended its run forever. The Congress party which strengthens the anti-national forces cannot ever bring development to Karnataka… Narendra Modi worked to end terrorism and naxalism. Does Kashmir belong to us or not? Should Article 370 be withdrawn or not? The Congress and JDS opposed withdrawal of Article 370. They said blood will flow in Kashmir. The Congress should know that this is Modi government… There is no blood and no protests,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 03:37 IST
Next Story

Scindia on Day 2: PM Modi has brought about democratisation of civil aviation

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close