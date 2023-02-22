Bjorn Borg leaves felicitation ceremony to watch son play as Karnataka CM Bommai runs late

Time and tide wait for none. Neither does Bjorn Borg.

The Swedish Tennis legend, who was in Bengaluru to watch his son Leo Borg playing in the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger, was to be felicitated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday.

However, when Bommai turned up late at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) courts, Borg, who is known for his punctuality, had already left the felicitation ceremony area to watch his son play elsewhere.

According to KSLTA officials, Bommai was to felicitate Borg and another tennis legend Vijay Amritraj at 10:30 am on the sidelines of the Bengaluru Open but the chief minister showed up for the event at only 11:15 am. Since Leo’s match was scheduled to begin at 11 am, Borg had decided not to be felicitated, they said.

KSLTA joint secretary Sunil Yajaman told The Indian Express, “The chief minister could not make it on time because of his other commitments. He was also scheduled to go to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport after spending time at the KSLTA. However, when we informed the chief minister about calling off the felicitation, he took it sportively. I think the issue has been blown out of proportion.”

Sweden’s Leo Borg in action against Taipei’s Yu Hsiou Hsu as his father Bjorn Borg watches from stands, during the Bengaluru Open 2023 tennis tournament at KSLTA stadium in Bengaluru, Feb. 21, 2023. (PTI) Sweden’s Leo Borg in action against Taipei’s Yu Hsiou Hsu as his father Bjorn Borg watches from stands, during the Bengaluru Open 2023 tennis tournament at KSLTA stadium in Bengaluru, Feb. 21, 2023. (PTI)

“Although the chief minister did not meet Borg, he met Amritraj. He also spent about 15 minutes watching a match and then left for HAL,” Yajaman added.

Borg was active in tennis between 1974 and 1981. He was the first man in the Open Era to win 11 Grand Slam singles, with six French Open and five consecutive Wimbledon crowns. He also won four consecutive French Open titles and has a 6–0 record in finals at Roland Garros.

Borg’s son Leo lost 2-6, 3-6 to Taiwanese player Yu Hsiou Hsu in the Round of 32 match. The Bengaluru Open final is scheduled to be held Sunday.

At a media interaction in Bangalore’s Leela Palace later in the day, Borg and Amritraj shared memories of their friendship, love for the sport, and their thoughts on what lies ahead for tennis.