On Bitcoin ‘scam’, Bommai says: Guess Shah has more info than us

Amid the war of words between ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Karnataka over the Bitcoin scam, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday, said there was no discussion about the allegations, but admitted that Home Minister Amit Shah seems to have “more information” on it.

“There was no discussion of the Bitcoin scam with the Prime Minister. In fact, I wanted to talk about it, but the PM cut short and asked me to work sincerely and said everything will be right…. There was also no discussion on it with (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah, but I guess he has more information on the scam than us,” he told the media in Delhi.

Bommai, who was in Delhi for two days, met Shah on Wednesday evening.

While BJP leaders have so far maintained that allegations of involvement of party leaders in the cryptocurrency scam are only rumours, Bommai’s remark, which many party leaders said has dignified those “rumours” with his response, has surprised many. “This could be read as BJP’s nervousness over the allegations,” a senior party leader said.

There have been reports about the alleged involvement of politicians in the scam after police seized Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore from a Bengaluru-based hacker, Srikrishna Ramesh, alias Sriki.

Opposition Congress, especially former CM Siddaramaiah, has alleged that the state police are going easy on Srikrishna and his associates.

Bommai, who visited Delhi for the first time after BJP lost the bypolls to Hanagal seat in his home district, is learnt to have been asked by party leadership to work harder. According to sources, although the leadership is happy with Bommai as an administrator, it is of the view that he has to be more proactive to be a mass leader.

Bommai, who also called on BJP chief J P Nadda, said he presented details of the discussions in the BJP state core committee meeting, held recently in Bengaluru. “I urged Nadda to finalise party candidates for the forthcoming MLC polls as early as possible,,” he said.

Nadda is expected to visit Karnataka soon to hold meetings with state leaders.

In the meeting with Modi, Bommai said, “he was especially keen on administration and our decisions in the last 100 days (of government in Karnataka) — how things could be made better was also deliberated upon.”

Bommai said Modi has accepted his invitation to go to Bengaluru in December to inaugurate several projects in the city and participate in a few events. “He also appreciated my work as chief minister in the last 100 days,” he added.