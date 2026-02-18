Birthday tragedy in Bengaluru: Engineering student killed in head-on crash while returning home on bike

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 24-year-old engineering student was killed in a road accident on his birthday near Soladevanahalli in Bengaluru Tuesday evening, the police said.
The deceased was identified as Pavan Kumar, 24, a resident of Thotada Guddadahalli. He was pursuing engineering and working part-time.
According to police, Pavan had celebrated his birthday with friends and was returning home on his bike around 5.30 pm. While riding from Kakolu Dairy Farm towards IHR Layout, a speeding goods vehicle coming from the opposite direction allegedly collided with his bike.
Due to the impact, he sustained severe head and limb injuries and lost consciousness. He was shifted to Sapthagiri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
“The goods vehicle driver fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle. Our personnel inspected the scene and registered a case,” the police said.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the goods vehicle driver’s rash and negligent driving caused the accident.
