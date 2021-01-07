Bird flu: Six crows found dead in Karnataka, samples sent for testing

Health workers in protective suits prepare to set fire after culling ducks following the detection of H5N8 strain of bird flu among domestic birds in Alappuzha district, Kerala. Karnataka has put four bordering districts on high alert.(AP)

Six crows were found dead in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district amid a new strain of avian influenza being reported in several parts of the country.

According to the health department, samples have been sent for testing to identify if birds died of the virus. “Six crows have died in Dakshina Kannada district and samples are sent for testing. Precautionary measures have been taken in border districts to prevent the bird flu,” Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Dakshina Kannada district shares border with Kerala which had declared the outbreak of bird flu in two districts- Kottayam and Alappuzha as a state disaster. Karnataka has put four bordering districts on high alert on Wednesday.

Following an advisory from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, the state Animal Husbandry department issued the alert to Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mysuru, Kodagu districts.

Earlier, the Zoo Authority of Karnataka stated that preventive measures have been taken across zoos in the state. “All zoos operating under the authority have taken up preventive and containment measures as per guidelines issued by the Central Zoo Authority. The public can report any deaths of birds to nearest forest and veterinary hospital,” it stated.

Bird flu has been reported among wild geese in Himachal Pradesh, crows in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and ducks in Kerala. In Haryana, around one lakh poultry birds have died mysteriously in the last few days.

Avian influenza or bird flu is a highly contagious viral disease caused by Influenza Type A viruses, which generally affects poultry birds such as chicken and turkey. There are many strains of the virus; some of them are mild and may merely cause a dip in egg production or other mild symptoms among chickens, while others are severe and lethal.