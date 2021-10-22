China’s technological advances in cyber, space domain worrying: CDS Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said there has been no timeline set for the functioning of theatre command and people will see progressively how it is moving forward.

“We will take all the services on board and set up the command based on our requirements. We have studied the structure of foreign armies – we need to create a command that suits our requirements. There is no point in setting timelines on this. The creation of timelines compels us to work in haste. So, we have set a timeline for ourselves but we will see progressively how it is moving forward – because creating that organization and getting that structure in place will take a long time. You cannot give a timeline about when that last man in the theatre command will be standing. That is very difficult to predict,” he added.

He was speaking at a three-day Indian Air Force (IAF) conclave in Bengaluru.

The CDS said that now the concentration should be more on cyber security as it is imperative to protect weapons and systems against cyber attacks. “The next war might not be frontal attacks fought with tanks. We should be ready to counter cyberattacks,” he said.

Turning down the reports of cyber attacks by China against India, the CDS said the attacks were not against India’s military but other sectors.

“Cyber has deniability, so that is the advantage of cyber, it is grey-zone warfare, you don’t know who is attacking whom, because you can always create attacks through pseudonymous means. So, it is very difficult to say who is attacking whom,” he said.

Rawat said there could be a possibility of India becoming the next Artificial Intelligence superpower.

Speaking on the security challenges India faces by China, Rawat said, “India faces a myriad of external security challenges with deep regional interlinkages marred by legacy under boundary disputes, the culture of competition and challenge to undermining India’s strategic space. We are also witnessing geostrategic competition in the Indo-Pacific including the race for strategic bases in the Indian Ocean region, and increasing militarisation of the belt and road outpost in the region by our Northern adversary China.”

“Most worrisome is China’s technological advances in the sphere of cyber and space domain which often transcend beyond the military to include national infrastructure as well. The recent incidents on the northern border with aggressive posturing will remain a cornerstone for China’s expansionist foreign policy,” he added.