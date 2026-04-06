‘Shoddy and ill-maintained’: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw highlights poor condition of Hosur road, NHAI responds

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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Sunday responded to Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s social media post criticising the condition of National Highway 44 (viz Hosur Road) in Bengaluru.
Mazumdar-Shaw had posted on X, “Whilst @NHAI_Official boasts of its road infrastructure across the country why is the country’s key IT corridor NH44 (formerly NH7) viz Hosur Road so shoddily designed and ill maintained? It’s an eyesore – the medians n barricades are terrible n the shoulders are not asphalted @nitin_gadkari Despite several complaints over several years there is no response. Is this what @NHAI_Official considers its proud track record? @TVMohandasPai @ELCITA_IN.”
Responding to her post, NHAI stated, “Thank you for your concern. NHAI informs that this stretch, planned in 2005 and completed in 2010, has since seen rapid urban & industrial growth and now falls under multiple authorities, including GBA and municipalities like Hebbagodi, Chandapura & Attibele. Currently, the stretch handles very high traffic volumes, with over 1 lakh daily commuters, adding to operational and maintenance challenges. Regular maintenance is being carried out by the concessionaire. Periodic renewal works, including overlay, were completed in April 2025. The carriageway is presently in good condition and free from potholes. To ease congestion & eliminate blackspots, NHAI has proposed 4 Vehicular Overpasses (VOPs), including at Veerasandra (Biocon). Work is ongoing at 3 locations.”
However, Mazumdar-Shaw, in another post, demanded that the chief engineer of NHAI Bengaluru inspect the stretch. “Can the Chief Engineer of @NHAIROBengaluru please care to inspect their shoddy work like crooked medians broken barricades n incomplete shoulders? Pls don’t detract from real issue of poor condition by talking about project disruption near Biocon,” she wrote.
In February this year, a part of NH-44 caved in near Chandapur while work on a Vehicle Over Pass (VOP) was being done.
The NH-44 is India’s longest highway connecting Srinagar in the north to Kanyakumari in the south. It passes through 11 states and links major cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Salem, and Madurai.
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