‘Shoddy and ill-maintained’: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw highlights poor condition of Hosur road, NHAI responds

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Sunday responded to Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s social media post criticising the condition of National Highway 44 (viz Hosur Road) in Bengaluru.

Mazumdar-Shaw had posted on X, “Whilst @NHAI_Official boasts of its road infrastructure across the country why is the country’s key IT corridor NH44 (formerly NH7) viz Hosur Road so shoddily designed and ill maintained? It’s an eyesore – the medians n barricades are terrible n the shoulders are not asphalted @nitin_gadkari Despite several complaints over several years there is no response. Is this what @NHAI_Official considers its proud track record? @TVMohandasPai @ELCITA_IN.”