Bill passed to remove penalty on unauthorised properties in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has passed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Amendment) Bill 2023, which proposes to do away with a penalty on unauthorised or illegal properties within the municipal limits.

With the amendment on Wednesday, over 6.16 lakh owners of B Khata properties in Bengaluru will be exempted from paying double tax. With just a few months left for the Assembly elections, the government’s move is seen as aimed at wooing voters.

Under Section 144 (6) of the BBMP Act, the civic body had the power to levy “double the tax payable” from buildings and vacant land or both that violate building bye-laws or have been constructed in an unauthorised layout. The BBMP used to collect property tax from buildings built on revenue land or from a building occupied without occupancy or completion certificates. The property tax collected from such buildings would be double the tax payable.

A-Khata properties are those with genuine documents and are verified by state agencies. B Khata properties have anomalies in documentation and include properties in violation of bye-laws and buildings constructed without building plan approval. In 2008, the BBMP stopped issuing A Khata to the properties that are in violation of bye-laws. It also started maintaining a B register. This helped the BBMP collect property tax from the owners of B Khata properties.

Last year, there were discussions at the government level to regularise B Khata properties by converting them into A Khatas. However, this did not see the light of the day.

On Monday, the civic body launched Khata Andolana so that the property owners who own a property within municipal limits but do not possess any Khata can register their properties in the Form A register, also called A Khata.

Khata helps the BBMP collect property taxes. It is an account of the assessment of a property, recording details about the property such as size, location and building area for the purpose of the payment of property tax. Residents who own property within the BBMP limits and do not possess any Khata can approach the jurisdictional offices of assistant revenue officers.