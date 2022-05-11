Bike with dead body hits speed breaker, reveals murder of Bengaluru woman

A couple’s plan to dispose of the body of a 21-year-old woman at an isolated place in Channapatna, 60 km away from Bengaluru, failed after two people riding a bike with her corpse met with an accident in front of the deputy commissioner of police’s office at Ramanagara town.

According to the police, Sowmya, a resident of R R Nagar in Bengaluru, died on Monday after a fight over some money she had borrowed from Raghu (30) and Durga (28), a couple in her neighbourhood, escalated. Sowmya and Raghu allegedly had fights over the same issue in the past too. On Monday, Raghu allegedly slapped her and she died.

Terrified, the couple allegedly kept the body inside their house for at least eight hours and decided to burn the body near an isolated place in Channapatna. Police said the couple then sought the help of their friends Nagaraj (18) and Vinod (19). Late on Monday night, they began their journey to Channapatna on two bikes – Raghu and Durga on one, Vinod and Nagaraj, along with Sowmya’s body, on the other.

After traveling 40 km, as they arrived in front of the deputy commissioner of police’s office in Ramanagara town, around 2 am, Vinod failed to negotiate a speed breaker. Vinod, Nagaraj and Sowmya’s body fell on the ground. As passers-by and a police team on patrol rushed to the spot, all three were shifted to the government hospital at Ramanagara. Unaware of the accident, Raghu and Durga continued to wait near Channapatna.

Their plan was busted when the duty doctor examined Soumya’s body and said that she had died eight hours ago. The police caught Vinod and Nagaraj, made them call Raghu, got the couple’s whereabouts, and arrested them.

The police are yet to ascertain if Sowmya had borrowed the money or had stolen it. While her parents were looking for her, Raghu and Durga pretended they were unaware of her whereabouts, even as her body was lying inside their room, a police officer said.