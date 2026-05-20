Called a good-for-nothing, Bihar student at Bengaluru academy dies by suicide

A 23-year-old student from Bihar, who was studying in a Bengaluru coaching centre, has died by suicide, allegedly after he was insulted in class over his poor performance. The family members have filed a complaint against the academy staff. Chunnu Kumar, from Mothihari district in Bihar, had been studying at the Manipal Academy of BFSI. Around 5.30 pm on Monday, Chunnu’s hostel roommate, Ankit, found him hanging.

According to an FIR based on a complaint by Chunnu’s father, Munna Kumar (52), a goldsmith, he enrolled for the programme in March. Munna Kumar said that Chunnu’s friends told him he was upset after being humiliated in front of the class for failing in some subjects. “He was publicly humiliated, told that he was good for nothing and given more projects to complete,” the FIR said. According to his friends, Chunnu had spoken about the toll this was taking on his mental health. His roommate, Ankit Sharma, has reportedly told the family that Chunnu was upset over the constant pressure and humiliation, and that Ankit had tried to console him on several occasions.