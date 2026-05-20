Called a good-for-nothing, Bihar student at Bengaluru academy dies by suicide

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A 23-year-old student from Bihar, who was studying in a Bengaluru coaching centre, has died by suicide, allegedly after he was insulted in class over his poor performance. The family members have filed a complaint against the academy staff. Chunnu Kumar, from Mothihari district in Bihar, had been studying at the Manipal Academy of BFSI. Around 5.30 pm on Monday, Chunnu’s hostel roommate, Ankit, found him hanging.
According to an FIR based on a complaint by Chunnu’s father, Munna Kumar (52), a goldsmith, he enrolled for the programme in March. Munna Kumar said that Chunnu’s friends told him he was upset after being humiliated in front of the class for failing in some subjects. “He was publicly humiliated, told that he was good for nothing and given more projects to complete,” the FIR said. According to his friends, Chunnu had spoken about the toll this was taking on his mental health. His roommate, Ankit Sharma, has reportedly told the family that Chunnu was upset over the constant pressure and humiliation, and that Ankit had tried to console him on several occasions.
On May 18, Chunnu appeared for an exam with his friend Nikhil Tiwari. Around 12.30 pm, he reportedly left the examination centre midway and returned to his hostel. He was later found dead. The FIR alleged that the academy’s management did not immediately inform police after the body was discovered and instead removed it from the room before authorities arrived — a claim that has prompted investigators to scrutinise the institution’s conduct closely.
Kothanur police have registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation, against the academy’s Head of Department Chandrashekhar Kannahia, teacher Sunithaasri Jagatap, and Head of Programme Venkatesh KV.
The Indian Express reached out to Manipal Academy of BFSI, but they did not respond to the calls. Meanwhile, students of the academy staged a protest, demanding justice for Chunnu. Munna Kumar has alleged that other students were also facing threats from the academy’s management for speaking up.
Manipal Academy of BFSI offers job-ready and corporate-sponsored coaching programmes for the banking industry. It is part of Manipal Education and Medical Group.
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