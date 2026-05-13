24 Bihar children rescued from Karnataka madrasa after alleged abuse, forced labour

During counselling, the children said they escaped from the institution after allegedly being unable to endure the abuse. AI generated image

As many as 24 children from Bihar, who allegedly faced abuse and forced labour at a madrasa in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, were rescued from a railway station in Bengaluru, where the police said they have booked the preacher in connection with the case.

The accused has been identified as Moulali, 44, a preacher at Jamia Arebia Hasinia Trust, a madrasa located in Amlapura village in Tumakuru.

The case came to light on April 19 when personnel of the Railway Protection Force found the children wandering in a group at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. During questioning, the children said they had escaped from the madrasa and were trying to return home to Bihar.