Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

‘Biggest gift of my life’: Haryana man reunites with wife who went missing nine years ago

Karnataka-based old age home gave shelter to the ‘mentally unstable’ woman and helped reunite the couple

Kehar Singh was in tears when he met his wife after nine years. (Express Photo)
On New Year’s eve, Kehar Singh, 55, from Haryana got reunited with his wife who went missing almost a decade ago, thanks to the efforts of a Karnataka-based old age home that gave the woman shelter.

Emotions were high at Thanal Home in Kodagu Saturday as Kehar Singh met his wife Darshini, 50, after nine years. Darshini was rescued in Karnataka in 2018 and the NGO-run old age home eventually succeeded in tracing her husband.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Mohammed Mustafa, who runs Thanal Home, an old age home for the destitute, said: “Four years ago, the Kushalnagar police reached out to us and said a mentally unstable woman was roaming the streets. They requested us to take care of her. We went and brought her. Her mental state was in really bad shape. We provided her shelter and during counselling sessions, asked her about her whereabouts and past. She could only recall Haryana and nothing else.”

Mustafa said they don’t know yet how she survived from 2013 to 2018 and how she ended up in Karnataka.

“However, Darshini’s condition started to improve as the days went on. Six months ago, she said that she was from Rohtak and we started contacting the Haryana police. Eventually, we came to know that there was a missing complaint filed in 2013 and managed to contact Kehar Singh,” he added.

Kehar Singh was in tears when he met his wife after nine years. “She was mentally ill even when she went missing. We filed a missing complaint with the police. I along with other members of the family unsuccessfully searched for her for years in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab. I gave up and assumed she would not survive the Covid-19 pandemic. But when I received a call from Mustafa, it was really the biggest gift of my life,” Kehar Singh said.

Mustafa said Darshini has recovered but she needs more treatment. “She is mentally ill and was very happy to see her husband after a long time,” he added.

On Sunday, the couple left Bengaluru for Haryana. Darshini and Kehar Singh have five children.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 15:25 IST
