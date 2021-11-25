Bigbasket enters offline retail, unveils first ‘Fresho’ store in Bengaluru

Bigbasket, owned by Tata Enterprise, has forayed into its first offline retail by opening a new technology-driven, self-service ‘Fresho’ store at Basaveshwar Nagar in Bengaluru.

The store was inaugurated by three farmers who are a part of Bigbasket’s Farmer Connect programme Wednesday, Bigbasket said in a statement.

The online grocery firm Bigbasket was acquired by Tata Digital in May this year which said the launch is a part of the company’s vision to open 200 physical outlets across India by 2023 and 800 by 2026.

“The stores will offer high quality products at extremely competitive prices. With Fresho stores, customers can now handpick fresh fruits and vegetables as well as daily essentials like bread and eggs which are stocked at the store,” Bigbasket said.

Hari Menon, Co-Founder and CEO, Bigbasket, said ‘Fresho’ stores will be game changers in terms of making the buying of fruits, vegetables and groceries as seamless as cash transactions at ATMs. “The stores will give access to the next 500 million customers who have not yet started buying groceries online and create a new significant growth opportunity for Bigbasket. The produce stocked at the stores is backed by our extensive Farmer Connect programme where we partner with over 30,000 farmers across the country to source fruits and vegetables directly,” he said.

To access the company’s entire range of over 50,000 products, customers can place the orders online and collect them from the Fresho stores at their convenience.

The Fresho stores have adopted a technology called ‘Self-billing Counters’ integrated with video AI tools that enable customers to pick items of their choice and weigh them at the counter through an automatic computer vision that can identify the items and generate bills accordingly, the company said.