Unsung Heroes | How a monkey licking water spilt on road in Bidar sparked a thirst to help wildlife in summer

Balaga has deputed 40 of its more than 200 members to provide water to animals. (Photo by special arrangement)

During the 2020 lockdown, a group of friends in north Karnataka’s Bidar district were crossing a forest area while heading to attend a programme. When they stopped to drink water, a monkey came onto the road. As one of the youngsters spilt water on the road, the monkey came and licked it—an incident that prompted the group to think about a way to help wildlife beat the summer heat.

Meet the youngsters from Swabhimani Geleyara Balaga (proud friends’ association), who have been installing and maintaining water troughs in forests for animals and birds.

Bidar records temperatures up to 44 degrees Celsius in summer, drying major water sources in the region. Aurad, Bhalki, and Humnabad taluks have seen the underground water table deplete. Bidar is also part of the Deccan plateau. It’s primarily a dry, deciduous forest area with black bucks, foxes, monkeys, leopards, jungle cats, lizards, and vipers, among other animals. It also houses many birds like peafowl, partridges, and kites.