Bidar school ‘sedition’ arrests: Yediyurappa in Modi-Shah trap, says Siddaramaiah

Protests have taken place across the state, demanding the immediate release of the women. (Express Photo: Ralph Alex Arakal) Protests have taken place across the state, demanding the immediate release of the women. (Express Photo: Ralph Alex Arakal)

Nearly a fortnight after a school headmistress and a single parent of a Class 5 student were arrested on sedition charges in Bidar, Congress leader Siddarmaiah Thursday said Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa “seems to have lost his common sense” and called for a review of “antiquated laws”.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah, also a qualified advocate, said, “Police have taken the action on the behest of @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP. Yediyurappa has fallen for the trap of @AmitShah & @narendramodi. He seems to have lost his common sense. Archaic IPC & other antiquated laws which was framed a century ago have also to be reviewed.”

Further criticising CM Yediyurappa for the police action, he added, “Mothers of this state will not pardon B S Yediyurappa for separating the mother and her daughter.”

On January 30, Bidar police had told indianexpress.com that the headmistress had played a crucial role in organising the “controversial” play, as she approved the script that contained “controversial dialogues” against the PM (Narendra Modi) and other leaders.

Questioning this, Siddarmaiah said, “How can content critical of Narendra Modi and his policies amount to sedition? The arrest of the mother is unconstitutional and high-handed.”

Meanwhile, widespread protests had taken place across the state, demanding the immediate release of the women arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Protesters in Bengaluru had also cried foul over students of Class 4 and 5 being interrogated in connection with the case in Shaheen School, alleging the action was a clear violation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Soon after Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad visited the arrested persons in jail, a faction of Congress MLAs had approached Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood with a demand to withdraw the case. They had also demanded the Chief Minister’s intervention in the matter.

Siddarmaiah’s latest comment comes as the district court is set to pronounce its order on the bail plea of the two women Friday. Another PIL seeking quashing of the sedition charges will also be heard at the Bengaluru Bench of the Karnataka High Court on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd