‘An attempt to murder’: Doctor assaulted inside Karnataka hospital; 5 arrested

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A 28-year-old doctor was allegedly brutally assaulted by the relatives of a patient inside the casualty ward of the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) early Friday, sparking outrage among the medical fraternity across Karnataka.
The Bidar police registered a case against Aditya, Vinod, Govind, Anil, Mahadev, Balaji and Pawan, along with several unidentified persons. The police said they arrested five people directly involved in the assault so far, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.
According to the police, the incident took place around 12,30 am when Dr Tukaram, an Orthopaedics postgraduate resident, was attending to a patient identified as Vijayasingh, who had reportedly suffered injuries after falling from a motorcycle.
A group claiming to be the patient’s relatives allegedly barged into the casualty ward, accusing the doctor of negligence and inadequate treatment. The argument soon escalated, with the accused allegedly abusing the doctor, threatening to kill him and disrupting emergency medical services inside the hospital.
In his complaint, Dr Tukaram alleged that the mob grabbed him, pushed him to the ground and repeatedly assaulted him with punches and kicks in what he described as an attempt to murder. Hospital staff later intervened and rescued the doctor from the attackers.
He sustained serious injuries, including a jaw fracture, and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
Following the incident, doctors and medical staff staged a protest condemning the attack and demanding stronger security measures for healthcare workers. Hospital services were partially disrupted during the protest; only emergency and ICU services remained functional, while outpatient and non-emergency services were temporarily suspended.
Condemning the incident, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors said attacks on healthcare workers inside hospitals are unacceptable and pose a grave threat to emergency medical services.
“Violence against doctors and healthcare workers within hospital premises cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Such attacks not only endanger medical professionals but also severely affect emergency healthcare delivery and patient care,” the Association stated.
The police said further investigation is underway.
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