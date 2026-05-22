‘An attempt to murder’: Doctor assaulted inside Karnataka hospital; 5 arrested

A 28-year-old doctor was allegedly brutally assaulted by the relatives of a patient inside the casualty ward of the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) early Friday, sparking outrage among the medical fraternity across Karnataka.

The Bidar police registered a case against Aditya, Vinod, Govind, Anil, Mahadev, Balaji and Pawan, along with several unidentified persons. The police said they arrested five people directly involved in the assault so far, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12,30 am when Dr Tukaram, an Orthopaedics postgraduate resident, was attending to a patient identified as Vijayasingh, who had reportedly suffered injuries after falling from a motorcycle.