Bidar-Bellary road to be made four-lane Express Highway: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Saturday announced the existing Bidar-Bellary road will be made a four-lane Express Highway.

Speaking after hoisting the flag on the occasion of Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsav in Kalaburgi, he said the proposed express highway will play a vital role in improving the road connectivity in the region.

Bommai said steps have been initiated to build the airports in Raichur and Ballari, adding a ring road has been proposed covering Yadgir, Raichur and Kalaburgi with the Centre’s assistance.

Bommai said more encouragement is given to set up industries in this region.

“The Union government has decided to set up a textile park in Kalaburgi and the state government has resolved to establish textile parks in Raichur and Vijayapura. This will create around 25,000 jobs and this scheme will be launched soon,” Bommai said.

“Besides, Jeans Park has been established in Ballari and Pharmaceutical cluster in Yadgir. Already, the construction of a toy cluster in Koppal has started. The CIPET based on petroleum products will be established in Bidar at a cost of Rs 90 crore with the assistance of the Central government. Like this, the incumbent government is committed for the development of each and every district,” he added.

Emphasizing on overall development of this region, the Chief Minister said the officials should work honestly.

Bommai further said “political interference” is doing a “great injustice” for this region.

“The BJP government has given Rs 100 crore and has resolved to make Kalaburagi city an international city by providing WIFI connect, cable connect and other advanced facilities. At a time when the whole of Karnataka is progressing, the historically backward Kalyana Karnataka must grow just like the rest of the state. Through Kalyana Karnataka, Nava Karnataka and Nava Bharath must develop,” he added.