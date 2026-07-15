Karnataka won’t force farmers to give land for Bidadi township, assures CM D K Shivakumar

The Karnataka government will not force farmers to give up their land for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Wednesday, announcing the formation of a committee in the coming days to review the project.

Popularly referred to as the Bidadi township project, the proposed GBIT in two grama panchayats in the Bengaluru South district has come under scrutiny amid protests. Addressing a news conference, Shivakumar alleged that the protests were “politically motivated” and were causing considerable problems. “It is a conspiracy to mislead farmers,” he said.

His news conference at Vidhana Soudha was in response to the one held a day earlier by former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda, who had demanded that the state government withdraw the project.