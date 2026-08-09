Kumaraswamy rakes up Congress’s 2006 report against Bidadi township project

Union minister HD Kumaraswamy and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka during the launch of the three-day padayatra at Byramangala in Bengaluru South district on Sunday. (Photo by special arrangement)

The JD(S), with support from its coalition partner, the BJP, launched a padayatra on Sunday against the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project, expected to come up in around 7,481 acres in nine villages near Bidadi.

Speaking at the launch of the protest, Union minister H D Kumaraswamy raked up a 2006 fact-finding committee report prepared by the Congress opposing the Bidadi township project when it was first proposed. The committee included D K Shivakumar, who is now the chief minister, Kumaraswamy said, reading out from the report.

“During the monsoon session of the legislature, everything will be brought to light by our party,” the JD(S) leader said. “People willing to give land are brokers who bought this land at Rs 5-10 lakh per acre. They are now willing to sell it to the government for a high price,” he alleged.