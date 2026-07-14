Deve Gowda asks Shivakumar to drop township plan, threatens satyagraha

H D Deve Gowda said 82 per cent of those losing land for the project were small-time farmers (Photo: X/@H_D_Devegowda)

A day after violence erupted at Mandalahalli in Karnataka’s Bengaluru South district during a land acquisition survey for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda urged Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to withdraw the project.

Addressing a news conference, Gowda said on Tuesday that 82 per cent of the 10,580 people losing land for the project were small-time farmers. “Of these, 2,555 farmers have less than five guntas of land,” he said, arguing that thousands of families would face hardship if the project proceeded.

Gowda also released a letter he had sent Shivakumar in the last week of June questioning the exemption from a social impact study granted to the project.