Fake-drug racket suspect holed up in Azerbaijan, Karnataka mulls CBI probe

Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader said penalties for offences involving counterfeit medicines were inadequate. (Representational image)

The Karnataka government is considering handing the probe into the multi-crore-rupee counterfeit drug racket unearthed near Bidadi over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as the prime accused is holed up in Azerbaijan and the racket has interstate links, sources said Wednesday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has arrested five people in the case, is exploring steps to bring back R Prashant, one of the key suspects, from Azerbaijan, where immigration authorities have reportedly seized his passport, the sources said.

Counterfeit and expired medicines worth around Rs 5 crore were seized in Bengaluru South district in August. Investigations indicate the medicines were manufactured in other states and brought to Karnataka for distribution.