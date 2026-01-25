Bidadi AI city row heats up again; Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar lock horns

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar locked horns over land acquisition for an AI city proposed by the state government near Bidadi.
Kumaraswamy on Sunday took part in a protest held near Bidadi, Bengaluru South district, supporting a section of farmers who have opposed the acquisition. Farmers have been staging protests since a notification for the project was issued in September last year. They have raised concerns over loss of livelihood and inadequate compensation, among others.
He alleged that there were several irregularities during the land acquisition process for the 9,000-acre project coming up in 10 villages near Bidadi. Though he, as chief minister, had cleared the proposal for five townships around Bengaluru in 2006 – including Bidadi – to reduce traffic congestion in the capital, “the Congress is misusing its name,” Kumaraswamy said, hitting out at the proposed AI-powered city or the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township near Bidadi.
When the township was first proposed, “there were no basic facilities or irrigation” in the villages marked for land acquisition, the former CM said. “It’s fertile land now. In such a land, the government has proposed an AI city, though they have not allocated a single penny in the budget,” he added.
Kumaraswamy drew a comparison to the penalty collected by the government for alleged land encroachment by Eagleton Golf Resort, where the Resort was asked to pay Rs 982 crore for encroaching 77 acres near Bidadi. “Congress government fixed the penalty of Rs 13 crore per acre then. Now, they are fixing around Rs 2 crore per acre as compensation for farmers,” he said, adding that he would not object if farmers get Rs 13 crore per acre.
Unhappy over the development rights offered by the government to farmers as part of compensation, he asked how long the farmers would have to wait for it to materialise. “We will not allow farmers’ lands to be looted,” he said.
Kumaraswamy had extended support to the protesters when they launched the agitation in September last year. He had addressed the protestors virtually from New Delhi then, and lashed out at Shivakumar for pushing for the project.
Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that he was ready for a debate with Kumaraswamy on the Bidadi township. He was responding to a challenge by the Union Minister. “I am ready whenever Kumaraswamy is ready for the debate. Let the media decide the dates,” he said at the sidelines of an event held at Kanakapura.
On Kumaraswamy’s statement that he won’t ‘allow Bidadi township’, the deputy CM accused him of doing politics. “It is not me who started this project. It was started by him. We are only continuing the project now,” he said.
