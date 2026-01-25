Bidadi AI city row heats up again; Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar lock horns

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar locked horns over land acquisition for an AI city proposed by the state government near Bidadi.

Kumaraswamy on Sunday took part in a protest held near Bidadi, Bengaluru South district, supporting a section of farmers who have opposed the acquisition. Farmers have been staging protests since a notification for the project was issued in September last year. They have raised concerns over loss of livelihood and inadequate compensation, among others.

He alleged that there were several irregularities during the land acquisition process for the 9,000-acre project coming up in 10 villages near Bidadi. Though he, as chief minister, had cleared the proposal for five townships around Bengaluru in 2006 – including Bidadi – to reduce traffic congestion in the capital, “the Congress is misusing its name,” Kumaraswamy said, hitting out at the proposed AI-powered city or the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township near Bidadi.