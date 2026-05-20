‘Fix time and place’: D K Shivakumar agrees to debate with H D Kumaraswamy over Bidadi Township project

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy (right) has said that he will expose the alleged illegalities committed by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar (left) over the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project at Bidadi.

With the proposal for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project at Bidadi coming under scrutiny, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday accepted a challenge by Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy to have a public debate on the issue.

Also pitched as ‘AI city’, the Bidadi Township is expected to come up on around 7,500 acres of land. The project has faced resistance from the JD(S) and a section of farmers unwilling to part with their land.

On Wednesday, Shivakumar held a meeting with farmer representatives from Bidadi regarding the project, saying that farmers will be paid Rs 2.5 crore per acre. “Rs 12,000 crore has been cleared by the HUDCO Board for the project,” he said, adding that the government will bear an expense of around Rs 5 crore per acre to provide all amenities.