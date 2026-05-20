‘Fix time and place’: D K Shivakumar agrees to debate with H D Kumaraswamy over Bidadi Township project

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With the proposal for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project at Bidadi coming under scrutiny, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday accepted a challenge by Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy to have a public debate on the issue.
Also pitched as ‘AI city’, the Bidadi Township is expected to come up on around 7,500 acres of land. The project has faced resistance from the JD(S) and a section of farmers unwilling to part with their land.
On Wednesday, Shivakumar held a meeting with farmer representatives from Bidadi regarding the project, saying that farmers will be paid Rs 2.5 crore per acre. “Rs 12,000 crore has been cleared by the HUDCO Board for the project,” he said, adding that the government will bear an expense of around Rs 5 crore per acre to provide all amenities.
The notification of all acquired lands will be issued by June 30, following which compensation will be released, he said.
Later, addressing a news conference, Shivakumar noted that Kumaraswamy had challenged him to a public debate on the project. “I am ready for it. I only need three days. The farmers who met me today said that they are willing to answer Kumaraswamy on my behalf,” he said, adding that the Union minister was free to fix a time and venue for the debate.
The JD(S) has opposed the project, with party supremo H D Deve Gowda recently announcing a stir against the project. Over the past week, Kumaraswamy has also attacked the project as an “official real estate business” and demanded that the land acquisition process for the project be halted.
On Tuesday, Kumaraswamy had said that he was ready for a debate on the township and would expose the alleged illegalities committed by Shivakumar.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram