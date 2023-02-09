BIAL CEO defends decision to partially shut down air space in Bengaluru during Aero India

Ahead of Aero India 2023, which is scheduled to commence on February 13, the air space in Bengaluru will be partially closed between February 8 and 17. However, with partial closure of the air space, some flyers have expressed displeasure over the inconvenience that will be caused in the coming days.

As a result, Hari Marar, managing director and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in an official statement said, “We have taken a conscious decision to accommodate flights beyond our capacity to ensure that the connectivity of the city isn’t impacted. The Aero India 2023 show is a key event in the interest of the nation, and flights have been rescheduled owing to air space closure until February 17th. However, we also understand and recognise the importance of connectivity, and why it cannot be compromised because of air space closure.”

Marar further added, “While we are trying our best to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for our customers and passengers at the airport, there will be queues for the time being and processing times will be slower. But we believe that the overall interest of the passengers is served and we seek their support and understanding during this period. We have always strived to take care of our passengers’ needs and comfort and will continue to work towards it.”

Between February 8 and 11, the flights will be suspended from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm due to the rehearsals at Yelahanka Air Force station. On February 13, the flights will be suspended from 9 am to 12 pm. On February 14 and 15, flights will be suspended from 12 pm to 2.30 pm. On February 16 and 17, flights will be suspended from 9.30 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) had announced a ban on the sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food around 10 km radius of the venue. However, the civic body later revised the order allowing the restaurants to sell chicken, fish and meat. However, the ban on the sale of and slaughtering of chicken, fish and meat remained unchanged.

The BBMP also directed builders and owners of buildings and high rises that cranes on top of buildings within 5 km radius of the Air Force station in Yelahanka are required to be lowered and also asked them to stop crane working activities between February 9 and 17.