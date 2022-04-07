BIAL, Amazon Web Services to collaborate for innovation centre at Bengaluru airport

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (Bial), the operator of the Kempegowda International Airport, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, to establish a Joint Innovation Centre (JIC) at the airport that will drive the development and adoption of digital solutions in aviation, said Bial.

This is the first JIC by AWS established outside China and its first dedicated to advancing the aviation industry, Bial claimed. “The JIC will also enable start-ups to accelerate innovation in aviation, smart infrastructure, utilities and mobility by providing comprehensive programme offerings and a technical platform that helps customers innovate quickly utilising AWS technology. This is the first JIC by AWS established outside China and its first JIC dedicated to advancing the aviation industry,” Bial said in a statement.

The JIC is expected to open at Bengaluru Airport in 2022 which will focus on driving digital innovation for the airport, enhancing passenger experience and creating positive impact for the community where the airport operates. “It will help strengthen Bial’s digital roadmap and develop custom solutions for Bengaluru Airport using a combination of technologies, including cloud computing, blockchain, internet of things (IoT), analytics, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and augmented and virtual reality (AR/ VR).

The JIC will support Bial’s intent to be at the forefront of technology innovation in India’s commercial aviation and create a digitised and intuitive airport for travellers. It will focus on developing technology solutions to enhance the passenger experience across retail, dining and entertainment at the airport, and achieving operational efficiencies for Bial. Once implemented, these efficiencies can be scaled to other airports in India and globally,” Bial said.

As part of the launch of the JIC, Bial will also deploy Startup Valley, a start-up accelerator programme that will offer an open innovation opportunity for start-ups to build and accelerate digital solutions in the aviation industry, the Airport City and related domains.

“The Startup Valley will provide a structured engagement approach for start-ups to design, develop and build their solutions and test their solutions at Bial. AWS will provide programmatic support that will match identified start-ups with mentorship, AWS Credits, technical training, and access to an investor pool. These joint efforts between Bial and AWS will allow Indian start-ups to further develop their solutions for adoption and scale,” BIAL stated in the release.

“We are thrilled to extend our relationship with AWS to power two of our important focus areas – strengthen our digital roadmap towards making BLR Airport the best destination airport for travellers by leveraging the power of cloud computing and digital technologies, and create an environment for start-ups to innovate and advance in aviation and related domains,” said Hari Marar, MD and CEO, Bial.

“Modern air travel has been disrupted by the pandemic and is ripe for innovation. We are excited to strengthen our engagement with BIAL to help them explore new possibilities with digital technologies, develop enhanced experiences for travelers, and realize the vision of a digitalized and smart airport,” said Rahul Sharma, president, public sector – AISPL, AWS India and South Asia.