scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

‘Bhoota Kola not part of Hindu culture’: Actor-activist Chetan Kumar rakes up row over Kantara director’s remark

Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty had said that ‘Bhoota Kola’, a spirit worship ritual depicted in the film, was a part of Hindu culture.

Chetan Kumar Ahimsa. (Twitter/@ChetanAhimsa)

Kannada action thriller Kantara, the latest box office hit running successfully in theatres across India, has been dragged into a controversy with Kannada actor-activist Chetan Kumar saying that ‘Bhoota Kola’, a spirit worship ritual practised by people in coastal Karnataka and depicted in the film, was not part of Hindu culture.

Kumar’s statement was in reaction to Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty’s remark in an interview that ‘Bhoota Kola’ was a part of Hindu culture. In an interview, Shetty said that the spirit that takes the form of a wild boar is part of their tradition. “It is part of Hindu culture and rituals. I am a Hindu and I believe in my religion and customs which nobody can question…what we have said is through the element that is present in Hindu dharma,” he said.

“Glad our Kannada film ‘Kantara’ is making national waves. Director Rishabh Shetty claims Bhoota Kola is ‘Hindu culture’. False. Our Pambada/Nalike/Parawa’s Bahujan traditions predate Vedic-Brahminical Hinduism. We ask that Moolnivasi cultures be shown w/truth on & off screen,” Kumar said on Twitter.

Even as his statement stirred up a controversy, Kumar on Wednesday held a press meeting and said that it was wrong to state that ‘Bhoota Kola’ was a part of Hindu religion as it was practised by Adivasis and there was no ‘Brahminism’ in ‘Bhoota Kola’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t helpPremium
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t help

The worship of forests and the environment has been practised by Adivasis even before Hindu religion came into existence in India, Kumar said. Like how we cannot accept Hindi imposition, we cannot accept Hindutva imposition, he added.

“Karnataka land has its own culture, tradition and history even before Hindu religion began. Bhoota Kola and other practices are part of Adivasi culture and have been existing for thousands of years,” Kumar said.

Soon after his press meeting, Kumar was criticised for his views. Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik said that Kantara represents Hindu culture and tradition. “Chetan does not know the culture and tradition of the land. He is an atheist and a Communist. He is one among those ‘intellectuals’ who criticise the culture of the land. He is trying to spoil the peace of society,” Muthalik said.

Advertisement

In an interview with a media house, Shetty, who was in Hyderabad, said he had “no comments”.

More from Bangalore

“I should not respond. When I was making this movie, those people who practised this culture were with me and I have been very cautious. I come from the same part and know about it. But still, I do not want to comment about it as only people who perform it have the right to speak,” Shetty said.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 10:42:21 am
Next Story

Copybook Communist to crowd puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan steps into his 100th year

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement