Kannada actor Bhargavi Narayan no more

Veteran Kannada actor Bhargavi Narayan passed away at her residence in Jayanagar Monday. She was 84 years old.

Bhargavi has acted in more than 600 plays and worked in numerous Kannada television serials and movies. According to her family, she was suffering from age-related issues and breathed her last at around 7.30 pm Monday.

Bhargavi was also the mother of senior actor Prakash Belawadi. She was the recipient of Sahitya Academy Award.

As per her wish, her body would be donated to St John’s hospital, said her family