Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi meets unemployed youths; queries on scams, language woes loom large

As his Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held an interaction with youths and asserted that if the party comes to power, it would stop the privatisation of public sector units and have a strategy to create employment for the youth.

Rahul Gandhi took five questions from youngsters as part of Udyog Srishti, a campaign launched by the Karnataka unit of the Congress to raise issues of unemployed youth. The party’s youth wing said 56,000 people had registered for the campaign, of which 42,000 expressed interest to participate in the event. The party accommodated 1,800 of them.

Here’s how Rahul Gandhi responded to the questions:

Siddesh, Government job aspirant

Q: Of late, Karnataka has been mired in recruitment scams, which include the police sub-inspector exam scam, second division assistant (SDA) and first division assistant (FDA) exam scams. According to the reports, the government has sold seats for up to Rs 1 crore, and an ADGP-rank officer was also arrested. The scams have affected about 20 lakh job aspirants. How can you provide justice under your leadership?

Rahul Gandhi: It is very clear that it is a gross act of corruption. It damages the future of lakhs of youngsters. It questions the belief and the hope in the system. Justice should be provided to the innocent victims. We will investigate the case and ensure that people, whoever they are, get punished. We will bring in laws to ensure that criminals should think twice before committing such crimes.

Chaitra, Civil engineering graduate

Q: There are about 2.5 lakh government job vacancies in Karnataka and 20 lakh aspirants. In the private sector they ask for work experience, but how to get experience without a job?

Rahul Gandhi: In the first place, in Karnataka, we are committed to filling all the posts. Health and education sector are places where a lot of jobs can be created. We have a plan for it. The Congress government will spend more money on public health, public education and nutrition. These jobs will definitely have a certain amount of stability.

Most importantly, the central government is destroying small and medium-scale industries. The government has monopolised the business to favour one or two corporate businessmen. The government is only working for them and economic policies are totally against the poor. The reality is that a large number of small and medium enterprises provide a lot of jobs. If we come to power, we will support MSMEs which can create jobs. Special financial incentives will be provided for entrepreneurship.

Another aspect is that a country or society cannot grow if there is communal disharmony and it is violent. Even if you are a traveller, you would not travel to places where there is violence. What the BJP and RSS are doing is spoiling the country’s harmony. It is neither good for the youth nor the country. The Bharat Jodo Yatra was organised to promote peace and harmony among people.

Manjunath, Engineering graduate

Q: My parents have invested a lot in my education. I am preparing to attend competitive examinations, but all these exams are being put on hold for one reason or the other, or government agencies are getting privatised. Is there a solution?

Rahul Gandhi: I have told many times in the past too – I am totally against PSU privatisation. PSUs can generate a good amount of jobs and they can be really great assets of the nation. It is important to protect them. Our party is committed to protecting them.

Shruthi, Post-graduate

Q: I am from a remote village in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district. I studied in Kannada medium and the aspirants like me are deprived of getting recruited just because we do not know Hindi or English. Don’t you think it needs to change?

Rahul Gandhi: It is a fundamental problem and there should be no compromise when it comes to regional languages. Many of them… during the interactions I have had… know English, but I am asking you to speak in Kannada because it is your right to speak. Language has imagination and history in it. Every state should be allowed regional languages for exams.

Mallaiah, MBA graduate

Q: I want to ask about underemployment. I am a post-graduate who is not getting jobs, but I have parents to take care of and I work as a food delivery boy. Don’t you think underemployment is a serious concern in the country?

Rahul Gandhi: There needs to be a strategy to create jobs and the Karnataka government does not have one. In fact, the state and Centre have destroyed the system. Due to demonetisation, GST and Covid-19, imagine how many jobs were lost. The government is not interested in creating any jobs. Wasting the country’s youth energy is also a crime. In order to give business to two to three people, jobs are being sacrificed. Instead of encouraging youngsters to beat, abuse each other, they must be encouraged to construct the country. The government needs to believe and empower you (youth) and I believe Karnataka is a pool of talent and the state government is destroying your future.