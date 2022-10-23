Bharat Jodo Yatra: Karnataka leg of Rahul Gandhi’s march ends, enters Telangana

The Karnataka leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra ended Sunday as the march entered Telangana. The last phase of the march in Karnataka was from Shaktinagar near Raichur. After marching for six km in the state, Gandhi crossed the River Krishna and entered the neighbouring state.

This ended the 22-day march of Gandhi in the state, which included two breaks of two days each. The yatra had entered the state at Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar on September 30. After a massive rally in Ballari on October 15 and polling for the AICC presidential elections on October 17, it was in Andhra Pradesh for three days before re-entering Karnataka on October 21.

Sunday’s march ended at around 9 am in Telangana, after which Rahul headed to Delhi. The Yatra is on a three-day break and will restart on October 27. On October 26, Gandhi is scheduled to participate in the event where newly elected AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will take charge.

After its exit from the state, Gandhi thanked the people of Karnataka for responding to the Bharat Jodo Yatra with an outpouring of support. “As the Yatra moved through Karnataka, it became clear that the unbounded potential of its people is being crippled. Farmers growing any crop from every region are struggling to support their families due to rising costs, uncertain yields, and fluctuating prices. The youth are unable to find opportunities that meet their aspirations despite repeated attempts. Small entrepreneurs are shutting shop with inadequate or no support, and a market that is tilted heavily in favour of a few big players,” said the Congress leader.

“MGNREGA workers, women workers, weavers, and many others are staring at shrinking incomes. Disadvantaged sections of society and minorities face a rising tide of hatred and violence. The languages, the diverse cultures, and the history of the state are being distorted and decimated,” added.

Gandhi said that the Congress party will not allow the state to be turned into a laboratory for the BJP’s experiments with hatred and misgovernance. “….. (a) day will soon come when we will unleash Karnataka’s true potential through the path of love, peace, and harmony,” he said.