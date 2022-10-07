scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Gauri Lankesh’s mother, sister march with Rahul

The duo joined the foot march at Bhuvanahalli village of Nagamangala taluk in Karnataka.

rahul gandhi gauri lankeshRahul Gandhi marching with Gauri Lankesh's siter Kavita and mother Indira. (Photo: Twitter/@RahulGandhi)

The mother and sister of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh Friday participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and marched along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Gauri’s mother Indira Lankesh and sister Kavita Lankesh joined the foot march at Bhuvanahalli village of Nagamangala taluk in Karnataka.

Rahul marched hand in hand with the duo, before requesting Indira to follow the march in a car. Rahul escorted her back before continuing the march with Kavita, a filmmaker, who walked for around three kilometres with the Congress leader.

During the march, Rahul enquired about the progress in Gauri Lankesh murder case, Kavita said.

“He sought to know why the killers had assassinated her,” she said. Certain incidents in Karnataka such as the hijab row are sowing hatred among communities. Divisive politics is rampant, Kavita added.

Journalist-turned-activist Gauri Lankesh was assassinated on September 5, 2017. Hindu right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha was named in a charge sheet filed by a Special Investigation Team formed to probe the killing. Gauri was known for her campaigns against right-wing extremism and caste discrimination.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 06:20:17 pm
