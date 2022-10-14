Bharat Jodo Yatra | Day 37: Child artistes say they will ‘get Rs 500 each’, Cong denies any such promise

Days after the Election Commission summoned the Congress for “using children as a tool” during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a group of six primary school boys performed ‘tamate’ (a percussion instrument) allegedly on the promise that each will get Rs 500.

The Karnataka unit of the Congress party, however, denied that there was any promise of money, saying their participation was voluntary.

On Friday, on his 37th day of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi ended the march for the day near Halakundi village where a large number of people, including troupes of dancers and percussionists, welcomed him. Rahul covered 24km through the day.

“We are happy to perform here and a villager promised to pay us Rs 500 each for this,” a boy (name withheld) told The Indian Express.

Another boy said, “This is not the first time that we will be paid for our performance.”

JS Anjaneyalu, general secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), who is also from Ballari district, said that it was impossible that the party will ask children to perform in lieu of money. “We have never asked any child to perform or paid money. We are very particular about it. Many children and their parents have voluntarily joined us. I do not know which villager promised them money.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Niranjan Aradhya, Senior Fellow, Centre for Child and the Law at National Law School of India University (NLSIU), said, “If the children had participated on their own to enjoy, it will not be a violation but if they are forced or lured to perform during the event then it is wrong. It should not be allowed.”