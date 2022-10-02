Bharat Jodo Yatra a battle with ideology which killed Mahatma Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Sunday that his Bharat Jodo Yatra is a battle with the ideology which killed Mahatma Gandhi. Taking part in the Gandhi Jayanthi celebration at the Khadi Gramodyog Centre in Badanavalu in Karnataka’s Mysuru district, Rahul said that the hard-won freedoms of the people of the country eroded in the last eight years under the BJP rule.

“Just as Gandhiji fought the British Raj, we are today fighting a battle with the very ideology that killed Gandhi. This ideology has in the past eight years delivered inequality, divisiveness and the erosion of our hard-won freedoms,” the Congress leader who is on the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, said.

Dubbing the politics of the BJP-led Centre as one of ‘himsa and asatya’ (violence and falsehood), he said that the yatra “will spread the message of ahimsa and swaraj (non-violence and self-governance).”

“In the current context, swaraj is the freedom from fear and what our farmers, youth and small and medium enterprises desire. It is the freedom of our states to exercise their constitutional freedoms,” Rahul said.

The 21-day foot march in Karnataka will pass through eight districts covering 511 km. The third day began with a prayer meeting at the Badanavalu Khadi Kendra started by four Dalit women, which Mahatma Gandhi had visited twice, and Rahul Gandhi interacted with women weavers.

The foot march will resume at 4 pm at Kadakola industrial junction and will halt at JSS exhibition ground in Mysuru.