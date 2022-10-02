scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra a battle with ideology which killed Mahatma Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi

The BJP's ideology has in the past eight years delivered inequality, divisiveness and the erosion of our hard-won freedoms, said Rahul Gandhi.

Dubbing the politics of the BJP-led Centre as one of 'himsa and asatya' (violence and falsehood), the Congress leader said that the yatra "will spread the message of ahimsa and swaraj (non-violence and self-governance)." (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Sunday that his Bharat Jodo Yatra is a battle with the ideology which killed Mahatma Gandhi. Taking part in the Gandhi Jayanthi celebration at the Khadi Gramodyog Centre in Badanavalu in Karnataka’s Mysuru district, Rahul said that the hard-won freedoms of the people of the country eroded in the last eight years under the BJP rule.

“Just as Gandhiji fought the British Raj, we are today fighting a battle with the very ideology that killed Gandhi. This ideology has in the past eight years delivered inequality, divisiveness and the erosion of our hard-won freedoms,” the Congress leader who is on the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, said.

The third day began with a prayer meeting at the Badanavalu Khadi Kendra started by four Dalit women, which Mahatma Gandhi had visited twice, and Rahul Gandhi interacted with women weavers. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Dubbing the politics of the BJP-led Centre as one of ‘himsa and asatya’ (violence and falsehood), he said that the yatra “will spread the message of ahimsa and swaraj (non-violence and self-governance).”

Read |Rahul Yatra Day 22: Attacks Bommai govt on corruption, says will uphold freedom of speech

“In the current context, swaraj is the freedom from fear and what our farmers, youth and small and medium enterprises desire. It is the freedom of our states to exercise their constitutional freedoms,” Rahul said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...Premium
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...Premium
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decadesPremium
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decades
The third day began with a prayer meeting at the Badanavalu Khadi Kendra started by four Dalit women, which Mahatma Gandhi had visited twice, and Rahul Gandhi interacted with women weavers. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

The 21-day foot march in Karnataka will pass through eight districts covering 511 km. The third day began with a prayer meeting at the Badanavalu Khadi Kendra started by four Dalit women, which Mahatma Gandhi had visited twice, and Rahul Gandhi interacted with women weavers.

More from Bangalore

The foot march will resume at 4 pm at Kadakola industrial junction and will halt at JSS exhibition ground in Mysuru.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 02:08:53 pm
Next Story

When KL Rahul feels he has got nothing to lose, he can even strike at 180: Shane Watson

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement