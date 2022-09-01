Bharat Electronics signs MoU with UK company to manufacture high-energy scanning systems in India

Bengaluru-headquartered Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced Thursday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Smiths Detection, a London-based threat detection and security inspection technology company, for offering advanced, high-energy scanning systems to the Indian market. The MoU is for five years and can be extended further by mutual consent.

BEL officials said that the MoU will help to meet India’s domestic security needs with the high-end, technological capabilities of both firms.

“With a marked increase in movement of people and goods at critical infrastructure, land borders and urban sensitive points, there is a growing requirement for screening technologies in India. To facilitate ease of doing business and enhance safety, the Indian government is investing in port and land border security,” a statement from the government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company said.

“Moreover, the requirement for industry-leading high-energy scanning technology is being driven by defence installations, which need to screen large volumes of vehicles and impose restricted entry at sensitive areas. BEL will handle front-end requirements in the market, supporting localisation of the projects. Smiths Detection will provide its state-of-the-art screening technology and technological expertise for the project,” the statement added,

Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, director, other units, BEL, said, “Though Defence is its mainstay, BEL has been continuously exploring opportunities in allied non-defence areas like Homeland Security and Network & Cyber Security. Through this tie-up with Smiths Detection, BEL will look at catering to the emerging market for high-energy scanning systems, yet another step in the direction of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India),” the statement added.

Vikrant Trilokekar, managing director of Smiths Detection in India, said, “We are delighted to announce the MoU with BEL. Together, we have the expertise and experience to supply the Indian Government with the industry-leading screening technology it requires for its ever-evolving security needs. Smiths Detection is committed to the Indian market and looks forward to the opportunities the MoU with BEL will uncover.”