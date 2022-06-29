Bharat Electronics Limited to work with ADE and ADA on fifth generation AMCA

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will be working along with Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) on the development of critical subsystems for the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.

“We will be working with the ADE and ADA for the development of critical subsystems of AMCA. BEL is engaged in this program. Digital Flight Control Computers (DFCC) will not be given to us by any country. The development of the AMCA will take some time. There will be several trials that will take place. We cannot give any time frame for the completion of the development of the DFCC,” a highly placed official from BEL on the condition of anonymity said.

AMCA is the indigenous fifth generation fighter and the specifications are in line with the Fifth Generation aircraft technology with features like stealth, internal weapons, super cruise, serpentine air intake etc. Development of AMCA will lead to a quantum jump in technological capabilities of India.

In March this year R Madhavan, chairman and managing director, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) told The Indian Express that AMCA program has completed the preliminary design stage and detailed design phase was commenced. The prototypes are planned to be manufactured through SPV model involving DRDO, HAL and private player(s).

Early this year a new Flight Control System (FCS) integration facility was constructed at ADE. The facility will support the Research & Development (R&D) activities for developing Avionics and FCS for the AMCA.

In December 2021, the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A program got a shot in the arm as BEL received an order worth Rs. 2,400 crores from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the manufacture and supply of 20 types of airborne electronic systems to be fitted on the fighter aircraft.

The order spanning five years from 2023 to 2028 involves supply of critical avionic Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) related to Digital Flight Control Computers, Air Data Computers, Weapon Computers, LRUs related to Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Head Up Display. The LRUs have been indigenously designed and developed by ADA, ADE, Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC) and Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO).