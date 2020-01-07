Bharat bandh unlikely to disrupt life in Karnataka, bus, metro services to operate normally in Bengaluru

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday said that no permission will be granted to any organisation to carry out rallies on Wednesday. (File Photo) Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday said that no permission will be granted to any organisation to carry out rallies on Wednesday. (File Photo)

The Bharat Bandh called by the Central Trade Unions (CTUs) on Wednesday to protest against the “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre may not affect normal life in Karnataka. Banking services, including ATMs, may be affected since employees of major banks are expected to participate in the strike.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) services are unlikely to be affected since the management of both corporations have warned their employees of disciplinary action if they participated in the nationwide strike.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday said no permission would be granted to any organisation to carry out rallies on Wednesday. “The protesters can protest at the Freedom Park but the permission for the procession is denied. We will take action against any organisation if they violate the rules,” Rao said.

In September 2019, a declaration was adopted by trade unions — INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC — along with various sectoral independent federations and associations to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020.

Cab services, including app-based Ola, Uber and airport taxis, will operate normally as will metro services in Bengaluru. Schools and colleges in Karnataka will remain open on Wednesday. “There is no holiday declared for tomorrow’s bandh. But Bengaluru City police commissioner and Bengaluru District Commissioner can take a call based on the situation,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said.

Essential services like ambulances, hospitals, milk supply will operate as usual. The Karnataka Electricity Board Employees Union and Association said “the employees will protest against Electricity Amendment Bill during lunch break.”

