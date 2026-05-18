Better political representation, oppose SIR, restore quotas: Karnataka Muslim body in 3-tier demand

The recent convention assumes significance in light of the bypolls results in Davanagere South, where, despite the Congress win, its margin of victory had dropped. (File photo/ X/Siddaramaiah)

The Karnataka Federation of Muslim Organisations Saturday released a report on issues including reservation, political representation, and the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state, while also questioning the Congress over its poll promises to the community during the last elections.

The recent convention assumes significance in light of the bypolls results in Davanagere South, where, despite the Congress win, its margin of victory had dropped from 27,900 to 5,700.

The dissatisfaction amongst the Muslim voters, who are a third of the electorate in Davanagere South, was also apparent in a rebellion amongst Muslim Congress leaders, culminating in the suspension of MLC Abdul Jabbar and the removal of MLC Naseer Ahmed from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s political secretary and thus cabinet rank.