‘Betrayal to Kannadigas’: Don’t waste taxpayers’ money to celebrate Hindi Diwas, says JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has urged the state government not to celebrate Hindi Diwas on Wednesday, saying it will be tantamount to committing injustice to the state.

“The country comprises thousands of languages and sub-languages and it is a great federation of 560 provinces with different social and cultural ethos agreeing to come together. Providing preferential treatment to one language is nothing but insulting the land. [Enforcing] Central government sponsored Hindi Diwas forcefully in Karnataka will be a betrayal to Kannadigas by the ruling BJP,” Kumaraswamy said in a letter sent to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

The people of Karnataka are aware of the political motive behind Hindi Diwas – celebrated on September 14 every year – and it will be an injustice to spend taxpayers’ money on the celebrations, he further said.

Kumaraswamy’s letter has not gone well with the BJP with state Education Minister B C Nagesh saying that Hindi Diwas has been celebrated since 1949. Kumaraswamy, he alleged, was raising the issue solely for political gains. “If that was the ideology, his father H D Deve Gowda, who was Prime Minister, should have removed it. The government at the Centre is committed to development of all regional languages of India,” Nagesh said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, JD(S) MLAs staged a protest at the Vidhana Soudha premises against the move to celebrate Hindi Diwas.

The Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha (KCVP) too said it would stage a protest in Bengaluru opposing the imposition of Hindi. “Kannada should be the administrative language in Karnataka and Kannadigas must be provided job opportunities in Karnataka,” KCVP leader Vatal Nagaraj said.