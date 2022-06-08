BESCOM warns consumers to not fall prey to fraudulent texts regarding bill payment

In the wake of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) consumers getting fraudulent texts of discontinuation of electricity supply owing to the non-payment of bills, the electricity supply company Wednesday said that not only those texts were fake but it also clarified that it does not insist on payments of bills through text messages.

BESCOM in a statement also said that it has taken up the issue with the cybercrime police. It shared one of the hundreds of text messages received by consumers which read, “Dear customer, your electricity power will be disconnected tonight at 9.30 pm from the electricity office, because your previous month’s bill was not update. Please immediately contact with our electricity officer to.….933 mobile number and send WhatsApp bill screenshot…”

BESCOM has further clarified that neither its sub-divisional office nor the bill collectors insisted on payment of the bill by sending any text messages to consumers.

“BESCOM consumers are getting these messages often. Fearing disconnection, consumers have been making online payments and getting cheated. Once the bill is generated, consumers get a 30-day grace period for the payment. We have taken cognizance of such fraudulent acts by reporting the same to cybercrime police…” said BESCOM officials.

The officials said they have alerted consumers through BESCOM’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, asking them to pay the electricity bills only through BESCOM counters, Bengaluru One, BESCOM Mitra App, Google Pay, PhonePe or the BESCOM portal.

The company has further requested the consumers to call the BESCOM helpline (1912) or the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) concerned if they receive any message asking them to pay bills.

“If consumers get such kinds of messages, they should immediately bring it to the notice of 1912 helpline or the nearest BESCOM sub-division office. Repeated requests have been made to consumers through BESCOM social media platform and in consumer interaction meetings not to respond to text messages with regard to billings,” said SR Nagaraj, general manager (consumer relations) of BESCOM.

He added that consumer interaction meetings are held every third Saturday in a month at BESCOM subdivisions.