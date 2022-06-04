BESCOM speeds up drive to remove unauthorised cables on electric poles to avoid fatal accidents

In the aftermath of fatal accidents owing to cases of electrocution in the month of April, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) Friday said it has sped up the process of removal of unauthorised OFC cables laid at the transformer units. Officials said the removal of unauthorised cables is a continuous process but during monsoon, cases of accidents are common.

“BESCOM officials have removed 1,46,281 metre of OFC cables, 87,665 metre of dish cables, 87,007 metre internet data cables and 928 hazardous electrical items situated near transformers by the end of May. Action will be taken against the officers who failed to remove unauthorised cables and wires,” said M L Nagaraj, CGM (Operations).

As much as 33,217 metre of OFC cables were removed in Bengaluru North circle of which 16,565 metre were in the Hebbal division. In the West circle, 7,605 metre of OFC cables, 8,625-metre of dish cables, 8,345 internet data cables and in the South circle, 44,163 metre of OFC cables, 20,486 metre of dish and 15,600 metre of internet data cables were removed.

“BESCOM MD Rajendra Cholan has instructed all the chief executive engineers (CEE) and executive engineers of the eight districts of BESCOM to clear and remove the OFC cables and unwanted electrical items dumped at transformers units. It may be recalled that in April a fatal accident took place near Sanjay Nagar where a person died after he accidentally touched OFC which came in contact with a high-tension wire. In May, a 30-year-old man died after he accidently came in contact with a live wire drawn illegally to an advertisement hoarding,” an official from BESCOM said.

Officials said they have received several complaints against unauthorised cables lying near electric poles which are not only dangerous but also impede the movement of pedestrians since they are found lying unattended on footpaths.

Removal of unattended wires at public places have been carried out in Bengaluru Metropolitan Area Zone (BMAZ), Bengaluru Rural Area Zone and Chitradurga Area Zone, said senior officials of BESCOM.

The officials of BESCOM have been authorised to lodge complaints against private service operators for the repeated offence of laying cables on electric poles. Local BESCOM officials have been asked to ensure the fixing of the Earth-leakage circuit breaker (ELCB) at public accessible installations like park, bus shelter, advertisement boards, hoardings.