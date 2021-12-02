BESCOM to set up 300 EV charging stations across Bengaluru

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) will set up 300 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the city in the next few months. This will be in addition to the 136 charging stations already installed by the power distributor at 74 locations across the city.

The state government is also slated to amend building bylaws to make it compulsory for apartment complexes and shopping malls to provide EV charging points on their premises.

“We have planned to set up 300 charging stations at government offices and in cooperation with the Bengaluru Metro, city corporation, shopping malls, apartments and wherever public places are available. Further, the government is amending building bylaws to make it mandatory for shopping malls, apartment complexes and high-rise buildings to provide charging points on their premises,” said BESCOM Managing Director Rajendra Cholan during an e-vaahana campaign organised by the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF), an association of over 1,050 apartment complexes.

Cholan said 60 to 70 spots have been identified on the Bangalore-Belgaum highway for installation of charging stations for which BESCOM is working with other electricity supply companies in the state.

The BAF campaign aims to promote adoption of electric vehicles among residents and provide suitable charging infrastructure within residential apartment complexes.

Chaitanya Kanuri, Senior Programme Manager of Electric Mobility at WRI India said, “Ease of access to residential EV charging is necessary for the transition to EVs since it is the preferred location of charging for EV owners. Distribution companies and charging operators have started streamlining the process to install EV chargers in buildings, and apartments can work with them to provide the amenity for their residents.”