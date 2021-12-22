BESCOM launches app to locate EV-charging stations in Bengaluru

The EV Mithra app is available for both Android and iOS users.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has launched the ‘EV Mithra’ app to help residents locate electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations in the city.

A senior BESCOM officer said, “The company has already set up 136 ports at 74 locations across the city for charging electric vehicles. To locate the nearest EV-charging station, we have built a mobile application.”

“The EV-charging stations are open from 6am to 10pm every day, but many vehicle owners in the city are not aware of the service. To create awareness about the EV-charging stations, the BESCOM has developed this app,” the official added.

BESCOM sources said that two charger models – AC001 and DC001 – are available at the stations. The AC001 can charge three vehicles at a time, whereas the DC001 can charge only one vehicle at a time.

Read | BESCOM to set up 300 EV charging stations across Bengaluru

The EV Mithra app is available for both Android and iOS users.

The BESCOM, sources said, was also planning to set up another 300 EV-charging stations in Bengaluru in the next few months.

BESCOM Managing Director Rajendra Cholan said, “We are planning to set up 300 EV-charging stations in cooperation with the Bengaluru Metro, civic body, shopping malls and wherever public places are available. Further, the government is amending the building bylaws to make it mandatory for shopping malls, apartment complexes and high-rise buildings to set up charging points on their premises.”

Cholan added that 60 to 70 spots have also been identified on the Bengaluru-Belgaum highway for installation of charging stations. The BESCOM was coordinating with other electricity supply companies in the state to set up those charging stations.