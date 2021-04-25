Bengaluru’s toll past 1,000 deaths this month

The period between April 15 and 24 saw 760 deaths reported. (Representational)

Bengaluru recorded 149 deaths on Saturday, surpassing 124 deaths reported a day earlier and taking the Covid-19 toll so far this month to 1,093, according to data put out by state health and family welfare department.

This is the first time the city has reported more than a thousand deaths in a month since the pandemic began last year — the previous monthly high of 971 deaths was reported in September 2020.

The period between April 15 and 24 saw 760 deaths reported, compared to 301 deaths reported in the first three months of the year from January to March and 333 deaths reported in the first fortnight of April.

Meanwhile, in new plans to increase availability of beds, the state government on Saturday issued an order asking all private medical colleges in the state to hand over 75 percent of their beds to admit Covid patients.