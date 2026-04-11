Bengaluru’s Peenya elevated flyover to close for 4 days: Here are the alternative routes you can take

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The Bengaluru traffic police announced on Friday that the Peenya elevated flyover on National Highway-4 will be shut for four days, from April 13 to April 17, to facilitate load testing of the flyover bridge by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) following recent cable repair work.
“The cable repair works on the Peenya Elevated Flyover (Dr. Sri Shivakumar Swamiji Flyover) on National Highway-4, under the limits of Peenya Traffic Police Station, have been completed. In order to ensure the structural integrity of the flyover, final load testing is required to be carried out,” the traffic police said in a statement.
“In this regard, based on the request received from the National Highways Authority, traffic movement of all types of vehicles will be temporarily restricted on the Peenya Elevated Flyover from 5 am on April 13 to 11 am on April 17,” the statement said.
The traffic restrictions will apply to all vehicles on the flyover, from the Kennametal Widia Upper Ramp to SRS Down Ramp and from the CMTI Junction to the Parle-G toll booths.
1. Nelamangala → Bengaluru bound traffic: Divert at Kennametal Widia Via NH-4 (below flyover) & service road →8th Mile → Dasarahalli → Jalahalli Cross →Peenya Police Station Junction → SRS Junction → Goraguntepalya.
2. CMTI → Nelamangala bound traffic: Via NH-4 (below flyover) & service road →SRS Junction → Peenya Police Station Junction→Jalahalli Cross → Dasarahalli → 8th Mile → Parle G Toll.
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