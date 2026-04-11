Bengaluru’s Peenya elevated flyover to close for 4 days: Here are the alternative routes you can take

Peenya Flyover in Bengaluru will close April 13–17 for NHAI load testing. Check the latest traffic diversions and alternative routes for NH-4 commuters here. (Representative image)

The Bengaluru traffic police announced on Friday that the Peenya elevated flyover on National Highway-4 will be shut for four days, from April 13 to April 17, to facilitate load testing of the flyover bridge by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) following recent cable repair work.

“The cable repair works on the Peenya Elevated Flyover (Dr. Sri Shivakumar Swamiji Flyover) on National Highway-4, under the limits of Peenya Traffic Police Station, have been completed. In order to ensure the structural integrity of the flyover, final load testing is required to be carried out,” the traffic police said in a statement.