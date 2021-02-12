Bengaluru’s new parking policy gets govt nod, roadside parking expensive

The new policy says that on-street commercial parking is 1.5 to 3 times the base parking fee, depending on location. (Representational Photo/File)

The Karnataka Urban Development Department has finally approved the Parking Policy 2.0 prepared by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) for Bengaluru. With this, the roadside parking in the city is set to get costlier in the coming days.

The parking policy, which was drafted two years ago by DULT, has undergone many changes before getting approval from the state government. Almost all places including commercial areas, residential areas will be covered under the pay and park system.

As per the policy, parking in front of one’s residence will be allowed only after getting annual permission. The DULT has fixed Rs 1,000 per year for small cars, Rs 3,000 for medium cars and Rs 4,000 for MUVs and SUVs. The DULT has fixed Rs 5,000 for residential parking permits. Residents will be able to purchase parking permits on a quarterly or annual basis and then renew them after expiry.

The new policy says that on-street commercial parking is 1.5 to 3 times the base parking fee, depending on location. On-street parking fee beyond 1 hour should be increased for busy commercial areas, the policy reads.

However, no charges are levied for parking of bicycles (and pedal-assisted electric bicycles) at spaces designated for bicycle parking.

The DULT will soon prepare the draft area parking plans, as the first step, for various zones in the city, which will be finalised after approaching the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Traffic Police. The plan includes all types of parking such as off-street, on-street, park-and-ride, residential parking etc. The policy also covers shared mobility operators and delivery agents who can pay bulk parking fees.

“Base parking fee would be established in each zone based on the cost of public commuting. On-street and off-street parking fee, and residential permit fee for a zone may be calculated as a multiple of the base fee established for that zone,” the policy reads.

“The minimum base parking fee shall may be set at to and for public transport fare (of BMTC bus) for an 11km trip (average one-way trip length in Bengaluru) to incentivize commuters to use public transport,” said in the policy.

The policy also lays down guidelines for school vans, construction vehicles, inter-city vehicles, freight vehicles etc.

Bengaluru city has seen unprecedented growth in population and consequently in the number of vehicles registered in the city. The data published by the Department of Transportation, Government of Karnataka reveals that the number of registered vehicles in the city has crossed 94 lakhs (9.4 million) as of May, 2020 and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of vehicle registrations is over 10 per cent per annum.