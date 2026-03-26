Bengaluru’s Marathahalli bridge will be closed for 3 days for metro construction. Check traffic diversions and alternative routes

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru traffic police Thursday announced a three-day closure of the Marathahalli bridge, a key route connecting the city’s technology hubs along the Outer Ring Road and Whitefield, due to ongoing metro construction.
The halt on vehicle movement at the Marathahalli bridge will be in place from Friday, March 27, to Sunday, March 29, the traffic police said in an official statement.
“In view of Metro work by BMRCL in the limits of HAL Airport Traffic police station, on Varthur Main Road at Marathahalli Bridge, all types of vehicular movement is prohibited for 03 days starting from 27.03.2026 in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” Sahil Bagla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said in a statement.
The Bengaluru Metro’s Phase-2A (Blue Line), stretching 19.75 km from Central Silk Board to K R Puram, runs along the Outer Ring Road and passes through the Marathahalli bridge, where it intersects Varthur Road. The line, featuring 13 elevated stations, is expected to be completed by December 2026.
As a result of the traffic restrictions on the Marathahalli bridge, vehicle movement will be halted on the following roads:
All types of vehicles from HAL towards Varthur/Whitefield via Varthur Main Road and Marathahalli Bridge are temporarily restricted.
All types of vehicles from the Varthur/Whitefield side towards HAL via Varthur Main Road, Marathahalli Bridge are temporarily restricted.
Here are the alternative routes:
Vehicles coming from HAL towards Varthur/Whitefield: to go via Varthur Main Road, turn left at Doddanekundi Junction, continue to Kartik Nagar Junction, reach Outer Ring Road, turn left, then U-turn under Doddanekundi flyover, via Alpine Eco Road to Anjaneya Junction, then Kundalahalli Main Road and Graphite Road to reach Whitefield/Varthur.
Vehicles coming from Varthur/Whitefield towards HAL: to go via Varthur Main Road, turn right at Kundalahalli Junction, Kundalahalli Main Road to Anjaneya Junction, left onto Alpine Eco Road to Outer Ring Road, turn right at Kartik Nagar Junction, Doddanekundi Main Road to Doddanekundi Junction, turn right onto Varthur Main Road to reach HAL.
Alternative for Varthur/Whitefield towards HAL: via Varthur Main Road to Vibgyor Junction, turn left onto Vibgyor School Road to Balagere Main Road, turn left to Kadubeesanahalli Junction, turn left onto Outer Ring Road to Marathahalli Bridge Junction, turn left onto Varthur Main Road to reach HAL.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram