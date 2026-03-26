Bengaluru’s Marathahalli bridge will be closed for 3 days for metro construction. Check traffic diversions and alternative routes

All types of vehicles from HAL towards Varthur/Whitefield via Varthur Main Road and Marathahalli Bridge are temporarily restricted.

The Bengaluru traffic police Thursday announced a three-day closure of the Marathahalli bridge, a key route connecting the city’s technology hubs along the Outer Ring Road and Whitefield, due to ongoing metro construction.

The halt on vehicle movement at the Marathahalli bridge will be in place from Friday, March 27, to Sunday, March 29, the traffic police said in an official statement.

“In view of Metro work by BMRCL in the limits of HAL Airport Traffic police station, on Varthur Main Road at Marathahalli Bridge, all types of vehicular movement is prohibited for 03 days starting from 27.03.2026 in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” Sahil Bagla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said in a statement.