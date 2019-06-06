Bengaluru’s Majestic bus stand, built on a lake, is now 50 years old

Kempegowda Bus Station, commonly known as Majestic Bus Stand and owned by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) completed 50 years of its operations on June 2 in Bengaluru.

The KSRTC will soon conduct an official programme with various events to celebrate the golden jubilee of the bus stand which is built on a lake.

In 1965, the former chief minister of Karnataka, R. Gundu Rao directed the bus station to be built on the Dharmambudhi Lake which had dried up in the early 20th century. Before the lake had dried up, it was the lifeline of the city and was the primary source of drinking water. In 1969, the bus stand was opened for operations and it acquired the name Majestic Bus Station or “Majestic” from a popular cinema theatre of the same name which was located nearby. It was later renamed as Kempegowda Bus Station in honour of Kempe Gowda I, the founder of Bengaluru, who is also credited with building Dharmambudhi lake as Bengaluru’s primary source of water till the 19th century.

The bus station helped to ease the congestion with buses, streamlined the transportation system in Bengaluru and helped the local area grow economically. In the 1980’s, the semi-circular city bus terminal for the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation(BMTC) was built on the remaining portion of the lake.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Shivayogi L. Kalasad, MD, KSRTC, said, “The KSRTC has planned to celebrate the 50 years of Majestic bus stand with various initiatives. Among them is a museum at the bus stand will be opened similar to museums run by Indian Railways. The bus museum will be India’s first dedicated museum for the Bus.”

The bus station is spread over 20 acres, where the KSRTC operates more than 2,900 bus trips to various destinations and serves more than two lakh passengers every day.

The KSRTC has requested citizens’ participation through various competitions on the historic bus stand. People have been asked to share authentic information about the Majestic bus station like old pictures, anecdotes, stories and articles which will be compiled in a book.

According to the KSRTC, the winner of the contest will be offered a free round-trip ticket on KSRTC’s Ambaari Dream Class to Ernakulam, Pune, Secunderabad or Vijayawada